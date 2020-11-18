Big news about Covid-19 Vaccine, who will be given the vaccine first, know …

Covid-19 Vaccine: The whole world is troubled by Corona Epidemic, the biggest thing about this disease is that so far no medicine has been made nor vaccine. However, research is underway on several types of vaccines and it is being said that Covid-19 Vaccine will be available early next year. Scientists from all over the world are working in labs overnight to make Corona vaccine. Meanwhile, a big news has emerged that who will be the first to be vaccinated by Kovid-19? Also Read – All universities will open in UP from November 23, only 50% students will be able to sit in class, know the rest of the rules

There has been no concrete answer to this question, nor has any decision been made on this, but many experts in the US and the world agree that vaccine should be applied to the health sector personnel first. Sema Sgare, who is affiliated with the Sargo Foundation, is working on vaccine appropriation.

A group of experts associated with making suggestions to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider giving priority to personnel associated with essential industries and people suffering from certain physical problems, and people 65 and older, in vaccinating. Has been doing.

When the vaccine is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, a group of experts will look at the data related to the side effects and also see what age the vaccine has affected. It will depend on which people the group recommends to give priority to the CDC in vaccinating.

Officials are expected to follow the CDC guidelines while distributing the first batch of vaccines. Initially the supply of vaccines will be limited. Sgare noted that many other questions related to vaccine distribution are yet to be answered, such as whether they will be evenly distributed in the country or ‘hotspot’ areas will be given priority.

(Input- agency ap)