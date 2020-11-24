Big news: coronaVirus Vaccine will be available by end of December, 10 crore dose agreement

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: The Serum Institute has tied up with Oxford University for the Corona Vaccine in India. Serum Institute of India (CII) CEO (CEO) Adar Poonawala has told a news channel that 10 million doses of the vaccine have been tied up with AstraZeneca. In such a situation, if the vaccine gets emergency approval from the UK drug regulator after the third round of the trial is successful, then this vaccine may soon be available in India. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Updates: Good news related to corona vaccine came out – SII and ICMR said this about COVISHIELD …

There is a good news – the corona vaccine of AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is up to 70 percent effective in preventing corona. If all goes well, the vaccine will be available by January. It is being said that by December this vaccine will be approved in Britain. After this, it can be made available in India considering its emergency use. If Poonawalla is to be believed, minimum 100 million doses of Kovishield will be available by January.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India has been preparing for the emergency approval of the vaccine, which is expected that the emergency approval will be available by the end of this year. Expectations have increased in India with the 'positive' results of the Corona virus vaccine.

In fact, a draft was prepared by the Indian Drug Regulator DCGI for the Corona Virus Vaccine, which clearly stated that any vaccine that is more than 50 percent effective can be approved. In this case, the AstraZeneca vaccine is more effective.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told the English newspaper Times of India, “We will try for emergency license soon and we are also hopeful that permission will be given in a month.” The final approval is decided by DCGI’s decision. ”Poonawalla said that the company has prepared about 40 million doses so far. By January, we will prepare 10 crore doses. Most of these will be kept as a priority for India.

There will be a very cheap vaccine, two doses will be needed

SII CEO Adar Poonawala said that the price of Kovishield in the market will be 500 to 600 rupees per dose. At the same time, it will be provided to the government for between 220 and 300 rupees (3-4 dollars). Two doses will be required in any person. In comparison, the prices of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are higher. The price of Moderna can be up to Rs 2 thousand 775 per dose, while Pfizer is providing Rs 1500.