Big news: Delhi is no longer far from Patna, Rajdhani Express will run at a speed of 130

Railways: Now Rajdhani Express will travel from Patna to Delhi at high speed. For this, for the first time Rajdhani Express has run on the Patna-New Delhi route at a speed of 130 km per hour. This special Rajdhani Express was operated for the first time on Tuesday by East Central Railway.

The Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway Danapur Division informed about this. He informed that from September 1, 02309 Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Rajdhani Special train has started operations at a speed of 130 km per hour. With this, rail operations started on Patna-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (DDU) main line under Danapur division with a maximum speed of 130 km per hour.

Railway official said that in the past days Jhajha-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction has been successfully run 130 km. Trial was done with per hour speed. This train was run from Patna to New Delhi at 110 kilometers per hour instead of 110.

According to the Public Relations Officer, for the first time a train has been run on the Howrah-New Delhi main line at such a high speed. This is a historical success regarding the speed of the train. Now it will be very convenient for those travelers who often travel between Patna and New Delhi. Such travelers who go from Patna to Delhi will now be able to complete the journey to Delhi at a faster pace in less time than before.