Big news for Bihar: Now fly from Darbhanga Airport to Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru

Good News Bihar: There is great news for the people of Bihar, now their wait is coming to an end. Because now in the last week of October, there is a possibility of starting operations from Darbhanga Airport to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will come to Darbhanga Airport today to take stock of the ongoing construction to assess the possibilities of the flight.

According to sources, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri can testify in Darbhanga that when will the operations of Darbhanga start for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to the Air Port Authority of India (AAI), the first SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga Airport to Darbhanga will operate for these cities.

Please tell that the construction work of the interim terminal building of Darbhanga Airport has been completed and there will be 6 check-in counters here. Darbhanga airports under the Indian Air Force will be able to handle 100 passengers at peak hours with all necessary passenger facilities. To make this airport compatible with aircraft such as Boeing 737-800, construction of new apron along the runway, connecting taxi-way and connecting road is underway which will be completed soon.

It also includes construction of pre-fab terminal building, connecting road network, strengthening runway and dispersal area for incoming aircraft and construction of a link taxi track and costing Rs 92 crore.