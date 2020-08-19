Big news for job seekers: Modi government gets approval from National Recruitment Agency

New Delhi: The central government has given very good news for the youth looking for jobs. The Modi government’s cabinet has given its approval to the proposal for formation of National Recruitment Agency. This proposal has been approved by the government in the cabinet meeting today. Also Read – This money will be used in the fight against Corona, the salary cuts of these people including the President, Vice President and Prime Minister

After the approval of this proposal, now there will be a test twice a year and one thousand test centers will be built. These test centers will be built in the district headquarters. But now age will not be relaxed. The fee concession will remain the same. Under this, the examinations will be in 12 languages. Explain that the headquarters of the National Recruitment Agency will be Delhi. After this, students will also save money from the examination, they will not have to sunbathe much.

Explain that for the job, youths have to take a lot of exams. There are 20 recruitment agencies across the country, in such a situation, people have to go to many places to take the exam for every agency. Now the National Recruitment Agency will take the test, after which the youth will not have to wander around.