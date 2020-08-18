Big news for railway passengers: platform ticket price has increased now, railways said this …

Railways: There has been an uproar on the social media regarding the railway station platform ticket price. Meanwhile, a clarification has been given by the Railways on the platform ticket price and it has been said that the ticket price has been increased by thinking. Regarding the Railway Station Platform Ticket price of Rs 50 by Pune Junction on behalf of the Railways, the Railways says that its only purpose is to unnecessarily stop those coming to the station, so that social distancing can be followed. Could. Also Read – If private trains arrive late or early, operator company will have to pay heavy penalty, such strict conditions are there

There has been an uproar on social media about the fact that in the early days of the Corona epidemic, the railways have increased the price of platform tickets by up to five times at about 250 stations. The railway has increased their price from Rs 10 to Rs 50. Also Read – Railways prepared draft for private trains, to be equipped with these features- In case of delay …

After which the railway has said that this has been done keeping the interests of the passengers in mind. Railways have taken this step to reduce congestion at stations due to Corona virus.

With a platform ticket, you can stay on the platform for two hours, that is, you are allowed to leave your family to the platform for two hours or take them from there. You can buy it online through the UTS app only.

The purpose of the platform ticket price of ₹ 50 by Pune Junction is to prevent unnecessary visits to the station so that social distancing can be followed. The railway platform has been controlling ticket rates since the early days of the Corona epidemic. https://t.co/X2HuPC5HUg – Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) August 17, 2020

According to ANI, platform tickets rates have been increased in all the six divisions of Western Railway – Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Ratlam and Bhavnagar. In this context, the railway spokesperson clarified that the purpose of keeping the platform ticket price of Rs 50 by Pune Junction is to unnecessarily stop the people coming to the station, so that social distancing can be followed.

Chairman of the Railway Board (Indian Railway Board) VK Yadav (VK Yadav) says that the instructions related to platform tickets have been issued to Divisional Railway Managers. During the corona virus (COVID-19) epidemic, divisional railway managers at stations may decide to increase platform ticket fares to control congestion.