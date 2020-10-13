Big news for SBI customers: online banking services are restored, careless work

SBI: Online banking services of State Bank of India have been restored. Please tell that from Tuesday morning, online banking services of the country’s largest commercial bank State Bank of India (SBI) were completely stalled. This was informed by tweeting by SBI. Due to this throughout the day, people were upset, but before the evening, the online services of the bank were restored again. Now customers can do their work without worry. Also Read – SBI Online Services: SBI’s online services stalled, know what is the latest update

This morning SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle that, ‘Customers are facing difficulties in using online banking services due to connectivity. We request our customers to stay with us. We hope that normal services will start soon. Sorry for the inconvenience caused’. Also Read – SBI Recruitment 2020: Today is the last date to apply for these posts in SBI, apply soon

Significantly, apart from SBI’s ATM and POS, all other channels were also affected due to the service down. At the moment the service has been started and ATMs are also functioning properly. Also Read – Government of India appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as SBI Chairman, will be challenging tenure

Significantly, SBI is present in more than 30 countries all over the world. More than 6.6 crore SBI customers use mobile banking and ATM facilities. Along with this, tell that State Bank of India is considered to be the largest bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees in the country. It is also the highest lending bank in the country.