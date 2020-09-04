big news! Kovid-19 dandruff vaccine found safe, antibodies found in tests

Moscow: The Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ of Kovid-19 has not shown any serious harm in tests conducted on a small number of humans and has also developed ‘antibodies’ in all those included in the tests. This has been claimed in a study published in The Lancet Journal on Friday. Russia approved this vaccine last month. Also Read – AK-203 Rifle to be made in India, a major agreement with Russia

The initial phase of the vaccine was tested on a total of 76 people and in 42 days the vaccine looked good in terms of safety. It also developed antibodies in everyone involved in the tests within 21 days. The researchers said that the results of Phase II of the test showed that this vaccine also produced T-cells in the body within 28 days. Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Russia again amid tension over LAC, visited Moscow two months ago.

This two-part vaccine includes Recombinant Human Adenovirus Type 26 (RAD26-S) and Recombinant Human Adenovirus Type 5 (RAD5-S). According to the researchers, “Adenovirus” usually causes colds. It has also been weakened in vaccines so that they cannot replicate in human cells and cause disease. Also Read – Amid dispute with China, India and Russia will conduct naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

The purpose of this vaccine is to develop antibodies and T-cells, so that they can attack the virus while it is roaming in the body as well as attack the cells infected by SARS-KOV-2. “When an antivirus vaccine enters the body, it produces invasive proteins that eliminate SARS-Kovi-2,” said Denis Logunov, a Russian-based epidemiological and microbiology Gamalia National Research Center scientist and lead author of the study. “

He said, “This will help to teach the immune system to identify and attack SARS-Kovi-2. In order to develop a very strong immune system against SARS-KOVI-2, it is imperative that additional vaccine doses be provided. “

These tests were conducted in two hospitals in Russia. The tests included healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 years. Commenting on the results of the test, Nor Bar-Jeev of the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA, said the test results were encouraging but were done on a small scale.

The authors of the study have said that more studies need to be done to find out the effectiveness of vaccines in different population groups. Russian Research Center Prof. Alexander Gintsburg said that the Phase III trial of the vaccine was approved on 26 August. There are plans to include 40,000 volunteers from different age groups.