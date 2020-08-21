Big news: Metro will start running again in Delhi from next month, what will be the rules-law, know

new Delhi : There is a lot of good news for Delhiites, next month i.e. from September, the closed metro service will start in Delhi. Let us know that the metro service was closed for the last 150 days due to the ongoing lockdown due to Corona virus infection, many people were eagerly waiting for the metro to be operational again, their wait is going to end now. Also Read – Delhi Metro will Resume Operations: Metro operations can start soon! DMRC chief reviewed

Dainik Khabar Hindustan has written that if sources are to be believed, before the first phase of the implementation of unlocked four, the approval can be given to start the metro in Delhi. The metro will start, but there will be its rules and regulations which will be compulsory for all the passengers to follow strictly. All the standard operating procedure (SOP) related to its operation has already been prepared before the Metro starts. According to the SOP, passengers traveling in the metro will have to follow several conditions.

These will be the conditions for traveling in the metro….

Before traveling, if the passenger does not have any symptoms of corona, such as cold, cold, fever, they will not be allowed to travel if any symptoms are found.

Initially, only the government emergency service and some other category passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro, so that there is no congestion at the metro stations.

-The Arogya Setu app should be downloaded in the mobile of the traveling traveler.

Only passengers holding smart cards will be able to travel in the metro, ie no token will be available. All the token counter and ticket vending machines will remain closed.

If everything starts well for a week, then ordinary people will also get a chance.

-Metro stations are not crowded, so the limited entry and exit gates of the station will be opened.

– One seat will remain empty between two passengers in the Metro seat, maximum 50 people will be able to travel in a coach.

– It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks.

-The station on the metro train will stop for 30 seconds longer than before to ensure social distancing.

– Only after investigation, we will be able to travel in the metro.

10 million daily loss to the metro

Please tell that due to Corona virus infection, the Delhi Metro is closed for 150 days, due to which the Metro is losing Rs 10 crore daily. Due to being closed, he no longer has the money to repay the loan taken from the Japanese company. Due to the loss, the metro has also reduced the allowance in the salary of its workers by 50 percent since August. In such a situation, due to the introduction of metro, some damage will be done.