Big news: not only poor, Ayushman Bharat scheme will reach ‘the missing middle’

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: As we all know that the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government is only to provide better health care facilities to the poor of the country. But, now it is not so, every person who is above the poverty line will be able to take benefit of this scheme. The National Health Authority (NHA) has now given permission to implement this scheme across the country under 'the missing middle'.

The central government has approved the proposal given to provide Ayushman Bharat scheme for all. After this, along with the poor, this scheme of the Central Government will provide health facilities to every person living above the poverty line. Those people who have not reached this scheme, this scheme will be extended to those people.

Every citizen of every corner of the country will benefit

Explain that through this Ayushman Bharat Scheme of the Central Government, 10.74 crore families of the country are being given the benefit of cashless health cover up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Ayushman Bharat Yojana will now be extended to the missing middle ‘by the NHA as a pilot project. This step will benefit every person in every corner of the country who works in irregular sectors. Are self-employed, are professionals, or work in companies associated with small industry businesses (MSMEs).

All health schemes will be included in ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’

Along with making the scheme accessible to the people, the National Health Authority (NHA) Board has also approved the merger of the existing health schemes of the Center for the employees into the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY). This includes all regular and irregular employees of the government.

Who will be able to take advantage of this scheme, know

This important step taken by the National Health Authority, after the merger of these schemes with different health schemes, is expected to benefit crores of people who were still running in the absence of health facilities. Under its ambit, construction company employees, sanitation workers, patients injured in road accidents, Central Armed Force personnel will all come.