Big news of Corona Vaccine: Third phase trial of ‘Covaxin’ will start soon in these two cities of UP

Corana Virus Covaxin: The third phase trial of corona virus 'Covaxin' being made by Bharat Biotech Limited in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be done in two districts of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. Phase III trial of COVAXIN is starting soon. With this, now the corona vaccine will be available soon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Additional Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad has written a letter to Bharat Biotech International Limited Director V Krishna Mohan. In this way, through the letter, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has given permission to test COVID-19 vaccine in two cities of the state.

Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad has written in his letter on behalf of the state government that "the state government has decided to give permission for the third phase of COVAXIN trial in Uttar Pradesh. The clinical trial of the effect of the vaccine and the safety after its trial is allowed to Bharat Biotech to conduct its third phase trial in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

He wrote in his letter that, “Once the trial of the Corona vaccine is approved, the company will have to follow the guidelines given by the Government of India for conducting clinical trials for safety and other protocols.”

Dr. RK Dhiman, director of Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, has been named as the nodal person for the third phase of the cocaine trial, while Principal of BRD Medical College for Gorakhpur, Dr. Ganesh Kumar has been made the nodal officer.