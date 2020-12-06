Big news of CoronaVaccine: Pfizer seeks approval for emergency use of vaccine in India, now it won’t be late

Corona Vaccine Big News: There is great news about the Corona vaccine. Pfizer India has sought permission for the emergency use of the Corona vaccine in India, thus becoming the first pharmaceutical manufacturer to seek emergency approval of the Corona vaccine. Official sources said that Pfizer has submitted its application in this regard to the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). The most important thing in this is that Pfizer has been allowed to use the vaccine in Britain and Bahrain and has now asked India for permission for emergency use. Also Read – Kovaxin is a vaccine for two doses, Anil Vij was given the first dose: Ministry of Health

Sources said that in an application to the drug regulator, the company has requested to allow the import and distribution of vaccines in India. Apart from this, the company has also sought permission for exemption from testing on people of India under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. On December 4, the company submitted an application to DCGI to allow the emergency use of the vaccine.

Britain first allowed Pfizer

Britain is the first country to approve the use of Pfizer's vaccine in its country, on Wednesday it approved the emergency use of the vaccine in its country. Here, the Indian government has also stepped up preparations for the corona vaccine. India is number one in the case of vaccine orders. According to the information, the government has already ordered 1.6 billion vaccines before coming to the market. According to two doses, 80 million or 60 percent of the population will be immunized with this dose.

Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective in clinical trials

Let us know that in clinical trials, Pfizer’s vaccine has proved to be 95% effective and now Pfizer has stopped the Phase III trial. It is being said that this vaccine will also be suitable for India in terms of climate, geographical conditions, maintenance and use. Pfizer has also sought approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its Kovid-19 vaccine.