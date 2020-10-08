Big news: this bank increased its 76,000 employees salary, increased 12%

Good News: In the midst of this economic crisis due to Corona virus and the difficult situation, most of the companies are either retrenchment of workers or saving their money by cutting their wages to maintain their business. But Axis Bank has suddenly helped its employees in this difficult time with a big increase in salary. The employees will get a lot of happiness from this gift before the festival. Also Read – One Nation, One Ration Card Your ration card will work like a mobile number, know how

Axis Bank, the country’s third largest private lender, has decided to increase the salaries of its 76,000 workers, not only that the bank is also giving them bonuses for the festival. Axis Bank Limited is increasing the salary of its employees by 4 to 12 per cent on the basis of performance and this decision to increase the salary of employees will come into effect from 1 October 2020. Also Read – If there is any work, get it done soon, banks will be closed for 15 days in October, know

Explain that earlier ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank (HDFC Bank Ltd.) had also taken a similar decision. In April 2020, ADFC Bank Limited gave a salary hike to its employees, while ICICI Bank gave bonus and increased salary to 80 thousand employees out of its one lakh employees. This decision of those banks came into effect from July. Also Read – Nepal is crying onion tears, not China, India’s onion is the choice, know why there is a ruckus

Explain that the country’s fourth largest lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has decided to cut the salary of officers with salary of more than 25 lakhs per annum by 10 percent, similarly the salary of senior management will be 15 percent. There is also talk of cutting.

In June, the credit rating of Axis Bank was reduced by the ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. The agency had expressed concern that the global pandemic would affect the asset quality and profits of the bank. With this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had estimated that CAR (CAR) for banks could fall by 11.8 per cent, which was 14.6 per cent in March 2019. Even after this, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank raised $ 9 billion from the equity market and gave relief to their employees.