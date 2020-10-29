Big News Today 29 October 2020: Corona vaccine will come in December! Only these selected people will be given first

Oxford University Coronavirus Vaccine News: Good news for India battling Corona virus infection. The corona virus vaccine, being developed by the UK’s Oxford University and the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, could be ready for use by this December. It is not us, but the company that has contracted the production of this vaccine in India, Serum Institute. The head of this Pune-based company, Adar Poonawalla, said that 10 million doses of this vaccine will be ready by the second or third quarter of next year. Also Read – The work of identifying the beneficiaries of the Kovid vaccine started, they will be the first to get the Coronavirus Vaccine

Honor Poonawala said that if the government licenses the production of this vaccine under the emergency provision, then by December we will launch it in the market for use. He further said that even if the government does not license it under the emergency provision, our trial will be completed by December and we will bring it to market by January. He said that before bringing this vaccine to the market in India, we have to see that the trial has been completed in the UK as well.

On the other hand, the Times of India has written quoting official sources that the government is eyeing the trial of the third phase of this vaccine, which is still going on. If the results are good, then in case of emergency, the government will decide on the license under the sanctioned provision. It also says that in the coming days, a decision will be taken in view of the situation of the country corona.

Government sources said that the time given by Poonawala is correct and the government hopes that the vaccine will come by that time. It says that if the vaccine comes, it will be given to selected people according to the rules of the government.

On the other hand, Poonawala said that if we get the data for the next two weeks in Britain, then we will confirm that this vaccine is completely safe. After that, ie, two or three weeks from now, we will apply to the Government of India for a license under possible disaster situation.