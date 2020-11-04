Big relief for airlines, now flights can be filled with 60 percent passengers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation says that Indian aviation companies can fly with 60 percent passengers of their capacity before the Kovid-19 epidemic. In view of the epidemic, this order will remain in force till 24 February 2021. On September 2, the Ministry had issued an official order informing the airlines about this, but did not clarify how long the order would be effective. Also Read – 8,516 new cases of corona reported in Kerala, about 7 thousand people infected in Delhi

The Ministry issued an order on October 29, clarifying its September 2 order, stating that “it will remain in effect till 11.59 pm on February 24, 2021 or until further orders come in.” By issuing orders, domestic airlines were allowed to operate with a maximum passenger capacity of 45 percent. Also Read – Maharashtra Cinema Halls Open: Cinema Halls and Multiplexes to open in Maharashtra from November 5, Government will release SOPs

The ministry started domestic flights from May 25 after two months of closure due to the Kovid-19 lockdown. But initially companies were allowed to use only 33 percent of the capacity. Also Read – Sex workers in trouble due to epidemic, government of this state has now made a big announcement

