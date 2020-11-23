Big relief for Delhiites: no money to be paid for corona test, Home Ministry decides

Corona Virus Test Free in Delhi: The Home Ministry has made a big announcement for the people of Delhi who are struggling with Corona Virus. The Corona Virus Test has been made free for people in Delhi. People of Delhi will not have to pay anything in return for getting tested. This test will be absolutely free. Also Read – Corona virus: people coming to UP from Delhi will be tested, Yogi government’s decision to stop infection

To test the corona virus, you have to pay 499 rupees, but now people in Delhi will not be charged for it. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, ICMR will bear these expenses instead of people. It is considered a relief for the people of Delhi because many people have to undergo tests again and again. Due to this financial burden is also falling on the people.

The cost of the test is Rs 499 and ICMR will bear this cost. The test will be absolutely free for people of #Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs https://t.co/ksKBzLcRy3
– ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

Let us know that today, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Mobile RT-PCR Lab. The RT-PCR lab was inaugurated from the headquarters of Ansari Nagar ICMR (ICMR) in Delhi. During this, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present. The free test has been announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs only after the inauguration of the moving lab.