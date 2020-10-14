Big relief: Habibganj – New Delhi Shatabdi Express will run again from October 17 after 7 months

Bhopal: Shatabdi Express between Bhopal (Habibganj) to New Delhi is going to start operations of New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi train from October 17. Due to the lockdown of Kovid-19, this train service was closed for almost seven months. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: 40 special trains will be run on these routes before the festivals, these routes will be operated

According to the press release issued by the railway here on Wednesday, there has been no change in whether the Shatabdi Express will run on its earlier schedule. On October 17, it will start from New Delhi at 5.30 am and reach Bhopal's sub city Habibganj station at 2.25 pm.

In return, this train will run from Habibganj at 3 pm and reach New Delhi at 11.55 pm. On the way Shatabdi Express will stop at Mathura, Agra, Morena, Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Bhopal stations. The train will have two executive chair car coaches, 14 AC chair car coaches and two power vehicles.