Big relief in LockDown: Buses, buses will start running in Bihar, these are the conditions.

Lockdown Bihar: The Bihar government has issued an order to start the operation of buses from today with conditions. In a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on Monday, all DMs, SSPs and SPs have been instructed to implement the public transport system smoothly. But buses in the state will be operated according to the guidelines issued under Kovid-19. Also Read – Tabligi Jamaat: Court sets charges against 36 foreigners, acquits eight

These guidelines have to be followed… Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal said – If the economy does not improve, people will die of starvation instead of Corona

Social distancing must be followed during bus operations. Also Read – Maharashtra: Number of infected crosses 7 lakhs, 11 thousand new patients found in 24 hours, so far more than 22 thousand deaths

From bus driver to conductor and all passengers traveling will have to wear masks.

Vehicle owners will instruct the driver and conductor to wear clean clothes and masks, globs, to clean the vehicle daily, keep it clean and sanitize after every trip from time to time.

– Posters and stickers will be put up inside and outside the vehicles for measures to prevent infection of Kovid-19.

– Will ensure distribution of the pamplet provided by the district administration among the passengers.

– Compliance of social distancing will be ensured at the time of landing, landing inside vehicles.

Apart from the prescribed seat in vehicles, not a single passenger will be taken, its instructions will be given to the driver and conductor.

– Ensure availability of sanitizer in vehicles. Sanitizers will be provided by the driver and conductor to clean the hands of passengers before boarding the vehicles.