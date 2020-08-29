Big relief to the people of Delhi in Corona crisis, no change in electricity rates for 2020-21

new Delhi: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Friday announced new electricity rates for 2020-21, in which no increase has been made in the wake of the Corona virus epidemic, giving relief to millions of consumers. However consumers will have to bear pension fund surcharge ranging from 3.80 to 5 percent. This surcharge is used to pay pension to retired employees of Delhi Electricity Board. Also Read – Delhi government’s big experiment for children of government schools, ‘Healthy body, healthy mind’ program launched on YouTube channel

The DERC said in a statement that on the request of the Delhi government, the pension fund allocation for the employees of the Delhi Electricity Board has been increased from Rs 839 crore in 2019-20 to 937 crore in 2020-21. The official said that this will not affect consumers enjoying the subsidy of the Delhi government. Also Read – Delhi Education Board: Delhi will have its own education board, new syllabus and framework is being prepared

The new rate will come into effect from September 1. Justice (Retd) SS Chauhan, Chairman, DERC, said, “The needs and demands of power distribution companies have also been considered as much as possible”. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Delhiites and said that his government has for six consecutive years There was no change in electricity rates. Also Read – Delhi: Big attack plot failed, ISIS terrorist arrested with explosives near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road

He tweeted in Hindi, “Congratulations to the people of Delhi. On the one hand, where electricity rates are increasing year after year in the whole country, for the sixth consecutive year in Delhi, the electricity rate was not increased and in some areas the rate was also reduced. It is historical. This is happening because you formed an honest government in Delhi. “

The DERC said in a statement that it levied a 20 percent surcharge under the Differential Rate (TOD) at different times of the day in September for the convenience of industrial, public units and domestic consumers, given the current Kovid-19 situation. Is exempted.