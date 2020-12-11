Big reshuffle in UPA: Sonia Gandhi will resign NCP Sharad Pawar can handle the post of president

Changes IN UPA: Soon there are signs of a big change in the country’s politics. It is a matter of discussion that Sonia Gandhi may resign from the post of UPA President in the coming time and UPA’s command National Congress Party (NCP) chief and veteran leader of Maharashtra Sharad Pawar. Can handle According to sources, Sonia Gandhi is not ready to continue her tenure as UPA chief due to her poor health. Also Read – UPA President Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut can take charge of the post, political stirring up

With this, Sonia Gandhi is no longer very active in mainstream politics. In such a situation, after leaving Sonia Gandhi's post, Pawar 'The Grand Old Man' from Maharashtra can lead the Congress-led coalition UPA.

Sharad Pawar is the best player of politics

Sharad Pawar's name is also being taken for the post of UPA President, because he is also highly respected among UPA colleagues as an experienced politician. He is also very influential in his home state Maharashtra. A section of Congress leaders believe that Pawar should be made the chairman of the UPA because Rahul Gandhi has categorically refused to hold the post of Congress president again and instead of replacing his mother as UPA president Are not ready for

Congress leaders also agree on Sharad’s name

Although a section of Congress leaders feel that Rahul Gandhi can be projected as the main face of UPA, Sharad Pawar is a better choice as UPA President. Pawar’s party NCP and Congress are also running a government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena has also supported Sharad

On the possibility of Pawar becoming UPA chief, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the NCP chief has the ability to lead the country. He said that Pawar has knowledge of the country’s issues and the pulse of the people is in his grip.

But, let us also mention here that NCP President Sharad Pawar is among those who resigned in 1991 citing the foreign origin of Sonia Gandhi.