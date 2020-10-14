Big reveal of online betting in Indore, 1 crore 31 lakh cash recovered

Indore: In Madhya Pradesh’s commercial town Indore, the police has recovered cash worth more than Rs 1 crore 31 lakh while disclosing online speculative business. Also, about one and a half crore rupees have been deposited in bank accounts. According to the information received from the police, information was given about running on-line from a large house in the Mhow police station area, when the police raided, cash of Rs 31 lakh 66,623 was recovered from his hand. With this, it was found to deposit one and a half lakh rupees in various bank accounts. All bank accounts have been frozen. Also Read – IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangalore-Punjab match

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Hari Narayan Chari Mishra, this is the biggest action against speculative businessmen so far. A total of more than two crore 80 lakhs have been recovered from this gang. In this case, the police has detained eight people.

The police has found out in the investigation of the case that the main accused of this gang is Raja Verma. Who used to get Gumasta made by asking for the Aadhar card, Pancard of the poor and working class people of Mhow and Indore by giving them a loan to open a shop. After that, in different banks, a merchant firm in the name of poor laborers used to open a current account in the bank. In this, online speculative money was deposited in large amounts in these accounts. 13 such bank accounts appeared in the preliminary inquiry, in which transactions of about Rs 53 crore 23 lakh 70 thousand 417 were found in the last six months.

Police have found out in the investigation that Raja Verma, a software engineer from Indore Manoj alias Monty, prepared the software application of Dhan Game on Android platform and gave it to Raja Verma to run online betting. Raja Verma had been running the business of online betting for almost two years and was buying expensive property in Mhow and Indore worth crores of rupees in the name of self and family. Raja Verma has bought a property worth about six crore rupees.