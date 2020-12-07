Big revelation of Delhi Police, ISI fueling Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday arrested 5 people with alleged links with banned organizations after an encounter in Shakarpur area. On Monday, police said that 2 of these people were also allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Two of them are from Punjab, while three are from Kashmir. Also Read – Five people arrested after encounter in Delhi, may have links with terrorist organizations, investigation continues

Special cell's DCP Pramod Kushwaha said that his arrest shows how the ISI (Pakistan's intelligence agency) is trying to link the Khalistan movement to terrorism in Kashmir. Special Cell's DCP P.S. Kushwaha said, "These people were arrested after the encounter. Many prohibited items including weapons have been recovered from them.

Please tell that Sandhu was honored for fighting terrorism in Punjab. The groups of people arrested have not been traced yet. They have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rathar from Kashmir and Gurjit Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab. Both of the Punjab accused that they were involved in Sandhu's murder.

Kushwaha said in a press conference on Monday that gangsters are being used for targeted deaths.

There is no connection with the peasant movement

Explain that the farmers of Punjab are agitating on the border of Delhi with regard to the new agricultural laws. There were reports about Khalistan supporters in many media channels. However, the police made it clear that these arrests currently have nothing to do with the farmer movement.