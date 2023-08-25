Big & Rich Say “Comin’ To Your City” Won’t Be The Opening Song For ESPN College GameDay Anymore:

Big & Rich have been a part of College GameDay on ESPN for a long time. The song “Comin’ to Your City” by the duo has been played at the beginning of the pre-game show on Saturday mornings, but that is going to shift this fall.

Big & Rich posted a short video on social media to say that after 16 years, they are “passing the torch” upon the College GameDay opening. The duo says that the new opening will be made public in Week 1.

Big Kenny said, “It’s been great to be the voice of the College GameDay opening for the past 16 years.” John Rich said, “Now we’re excited to officially pass the torch to these very talented artists.” “We can’t say who yet, but you can find out on ESPN on September 2 at 9 a.m.”

A Few Of The Major Changes Arriving To College GameDay In 2023 Is A New Opening Song:

College GameDay will have a new opening song and other changes for the 2023 college football season. David Pollack as well as Gene Wojciechowski were important parts of the show for a long time, but they lost their jobs this summer as well as will no longer be on it.

This week, host Rece Davis went upon The Paul Finebaum Show and said that this season will feel different. “We’re looking forward to the season as well as think it’ll be a great one.

“But the guys who aren’t here did a lot to make it happen,” Davis said. “You know, I think I’ve told you many times that David Pollack is the best friend I’ve ever had. That won’t be the same for me.

As ESPN’s College GameDay Built By The Home Depot’s Newest Official Sponsor:

“I didn’t have a friend or ally who was a better writer and a better judge of what was right and wrong than Gene Wojciechowski. That won’t be the same for me. And there have been some changes behind the scenes as well.”

As ESPN’s College GameDay’s newest official sponsor, Built through The Home Depot, Inspire Brands is going to be a special part of the show for the whole college football season of 2023–2024.

The brand will work with Disney’s CreativeWorks to make unique content that includes both College GameDay as well as the people who host the show.

For The 2023–24 Season, The Home Depot Will Still Be A Part Of College GameDay:

During the season, the assets will be used by three of Inspire’s brands Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as Dunkin as the show visits different college campuses as well as game sites each week.

College GameDay will have the same sponsors for the 2023–24 season: Aflac, AT&T, Coors Light, DoorDash, The Home Depot, GEICO, as well as Old Dominion Freight Line.

Every week, The Home Depot will recognize its “Doer of the Week,” and fans will also be able to connect with a model College GameDay desk.

Aflac Promises To Keep College Football Fans Updated And Pleased For The Next 3 Seasons:

For the next three college football seasons, Aflac will keep fans updated and excited about the sport. The popular Aflac knowledge Question comes back every week, giving fans who are at the game and those who are watching the game from away a chance to have fun with knowledge.

During the season, AT&T will keep fans at home in touch with all the game action and keep building up excitement for the College Football Playoff National Championship run.

Coors Light celebrates another season of the famous Saturday Selections on-air as well as social media, pushing fans to make their game selections upon the new College GameDay site.

Goodyear Will Cover College GameDay From The Air And With Drones:

DoorDash is back for another season. To get fans ready for college football each Saturday, experts and on-air celebrities will break down plays in a new feature called Dashboard.

During the college football season, Goodyear will supply overhead and drone footage for College GameDay and use its Road Test tool to highlight the teams, fans, and towns on the road.

Old Dominion Freight Line returns for another season as the Official Freight Services Sponsor of ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, college football’s best warmup show.

Dominion Freight Line Is ESPN’s College GameDay’s Official Freight Services Sponsor:

Within its second year as a backer, the brand may once again offer the energy by putting its name on benches that fans sit on every week.

Old Dominion Freight Line will additionally sponsor the weekly Best within the Game feature and the College GameDay podcast.

On College GameDay, host Rece Davis as well as college football expert Pete Thamel talk about the biggest news in college football, give analysis and views, and preview each week’s games.

“I’m excited to see the Week Zero show. Davis said, “It’s kind of like a warm-up or a walk-through, or if you follow the NFL, it’s kind of like when two teams receive together as well as practice against each other.”

As A Media Partner, Coca-Cola Zero Will Be Coming Back To GameDay:

Coke Zero Sugar is also back as a media partner for College GameDay. On the Fan Cam, they will highlight the best fans.

The brand will also get fans excited each week on social media alongside All-Access Instagram Stories that include votes from fans.

“We want to put on an excellent show, but that’s kind of what Week Zero is like. I think Week One within Charlotte, alongside North Carolina as well as South Carolina, will be an excellent setting, and we’ll keep doing what GameDay has been established as for a number of years. I’m excited to start my 9th season as the show’s host.”

GameDay Will Start Airing At 9 a.m.:

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot starts on September 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a grudge game between the North Carolina Tar Heels as well as South Carolina Gamecocks called “Battle of the Carolinas.”

During the football season, College GameDay Built via The Home Depot airs on ESPN as well as ESPNU every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET and can be streamed on the ESPN app.