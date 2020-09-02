Big sex racket busted in Mathura, girls were also brought from other states

Mathura: Police raided a hotel on the Delhi-Mathura National Highway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, busted an interstate sex racket and arrested four youths and five youths. Also Read – Sex racket was running in Spain in Delhi, customers found in objectionable condition with girls

According to police officials, "a hotel located on the highway in Kosikalan town was getting information about prostitution for a long time." On Wednesday, the raids were conducted after receiving strong information about the presence of some youths and women brought from Agra, Mathura and Hathras and these people were apprehended but the operator of the sex trade escaped from the spot. "

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Umbrella Region, Jagdish Kaliraman said, "The arrested young men and women have been produced before the magistrate and sent to jail." He told that by inquiring the women, information about other people involved in it is also being done.