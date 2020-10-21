Big shock to BJP – Eknath Khadse left BJP, will join NCP?

Mumbai: The BJP has suffered a major setback in Maharashtra. Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse has resigned from the BJP and joined the NCP. In this regard, NCP leader and minister Jayant Patil said that on Friday, Khadse will join the NCP in the afternoon. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, direct contest in 77 seats

Let me tell you that this is a big blow for the BJP. Jayant Patil has claimed that Khadse has resigned from the BJP and will join the NCP on Friday afternoon. Please tell that Khadse is a resident of Jalgaon-Muktanagar, here his supporters have put up big banners and posters. Please tell that Khadse was sidelined in the party for a long time. During the time when Gopinath Munde died, Eknath Khadse was considered among the famous faces of BJP. But now he is about to join the NCP due to his party sidelined. Also Read – Bihar Opinion Poll: Whose Government will be formed in Bihar? Know what the opinion poll says

Also Read – Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said – Kamal Nath insulted Dalits, expelled Congress