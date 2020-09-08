Big shock to BJP in Gwalior-Chambal region, Satish Singh Sikarwar joins Congress

Bhopal: In the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has received a major setback on Tuesday. From here, senior leader of the party and Satish Singh Sikarwar, who contested the previous assembly elections, joined the Congress along with hundreds of his supporters. In the presence of former Chief Minister and Congress President Kamal Nath, on Tuesday Sikarwar reached Bhopal with hundreds of his supporters from Gwalior and joined Congress. On this occasion, in-charge of the organization, Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, former minister Ramnivas Rawat and many big leaders were present. Also Read – Sachin Pilot’s birthday celebrated in a big way, supporters donate 45,000 units of blood

It may be noted that Sikarwar contested the last election as a BJP candidate from the east of Gwalior and was defeated by Congress candidate Munna Lal Goel. Goyal left Congress with former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP and resigned from the membership of the assembly. BJP is going to make Goyal a candidate in the upcoming by-election. With Sikarwar pausing Congress, there is talk that Congress can make Sikarwar a candidate from Gwalior East.

Let us know that by-elections are going to be held in 27 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, 22 seats are those on which the Scindia-backed MLAs resigned. In such a situation, the departure of senior BJP leader may not prove to be harmful for the BJP, because Sikarwar has a lot of influence and vote bank in Chambal region. In such a situation, the party is only slightly right but there is a possibility of loss.