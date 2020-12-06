Big shock to BJP in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, SP lost both seats in MLC election

Lucknow: The BJP has suffered a major setback in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party has lost two seats in the Legislative Council elections (MLC). Both seats, one of which is reserved for teachers and the other for graduates, both have been won by Samajwadi Party candidates. Also Read – New Parliament House: New Parliament House to be built for Rs 971 crore, PM Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan on December 10

Ashutosh Sinha of Samajwadi Party won the Varanasi graduation seat. At the same time, his own party colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won the teachers’ seat. Socialist winner Lal Bihari Yadav in Varanasi’s teacher constituency said, “This is a big win for the party.” I am very happy with the result. Results of two seats are still pending, BJP has won four seats out of 11, Samajwadi Party has won three and Independent candidates have won two. Also Read – Farmers Protest: What will happen today in the 5th round of talks! Farmers have given a big threat

The Samajwadi Party’s victory in the BJP stronghold has surprised many despite a favorable rally for the ruling party. Uttar Pradesh is one of the six states of India, which has a bicameral legislature, which has two houses – the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. There are 100 members in the Legislative Council in the state. Voting was held on December 1 for the 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and six seats for the teachers’ constituency. The term of the members ended on 6 May, but the election had to be postponed due to an epidemic. Also Read – Metro in Agra: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Agra Metro on December 7, CM Yogi will also be present