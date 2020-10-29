Big shock to Congress in UP: Priyanka did not even talk, former MP leaves party, questions on leadership

Lucknow: The Congress suffered another setback in Uttar Pradesh when former MP Anu Tandon resigned from the party membership on Thursday. In a press release issued on Twitter, Tandon accused the state leadership of his decision and said that he had met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss the matter, but the talks yielded no results. Also Read – Bikeru Massacre of UP: Fingerprints of many people found in seized weapons, will it be difficult to punish?

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Tandon said that she worked for the Congress for 15 years as a party worker and also as a Unnao MP.

Former MP Tandon said, "Losing elections in 2019 was not as painful as knowing that the party is ending in the state and the party's high command is not taking any concrete steps to handle the situation." The state leadership is only concerned about social media management and own branding. "

Today, I have submitted my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My statement with regard to this is being shared by me. Need love and blessings of all my well wishers! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iyArB2fNPf – Annu Tandon (@AnnuTandonUnnao) October 29, 2020

The former Congress MP said, “I remained in the Congress, because I believed that things would be good and a new leadership would emerge.” I interacted with many leaders and they shared my feelings. “

Tandon said that she will talk to her supporters about taking any kind of decision in future. Tandon’s resignation is also a major setback for the Congress, as there are only four days left for Unnao’s by-election in Bangarmau. Bangarmau is the only seat in the by-elections in seven seats where the Congress is looking strong.