Big shock to Haryana’s Khattar government: Independent MLA Somvir Sangwan withdraws support

December 1, 2020
3 Min Read

Farmers Protest: The farmers ‘agitation is going on regarding the agricultural bill and today at 3 o’clock, the big leaders of the farmers’ organization will go to the central government to discuss the bill. Meanwhile, the Khattar government of Haryana has suffered a major setback. Independent MLA Somvir Sangwan, who joined the government, has withdrawn support from the Manohar Lal Khattar government while supporting the farmers. He said that he is withdrawing support from the government on the demands of farmers. Also Read – Farmer Movement: Disputed statement of Union Minister VK Singh, said – Many people do not see farmers in pictures

At the same time, the groups involved in the movement of farmers running along the Singhu border in Delhi have decided that they will take part in the meeting with the government. This meeting is to be held at 3 pm. Representatives of farmers have also left to participate in the meeting. However, the Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Samiti has indicated not to attend the meeting. The committee says that all farmer organizations should be called in this meeting. Also Read – Shock to Khattar government, MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support – BJP-JJP declared anti-farmer

Let us know that the farmers are sitting on a sit-in protest over amendments in the Agricultural Law at Tikari Border, UP Gate and Singhu Border and their picketing is going on for the last four days. The administration has barricaded these farmers to prevent them from coming to Delhi. At the same time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar has gone to meet BJP President JP Nadda at his house. Agriculture laws will be discussed between the two leaders, after which the Agriculture Minister will hold a meeting with the farmers at three o’clock.

Amidst the performance of farmers, the atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar has reached the farmers who are performing on the Ghazipur border. They are distributing bananas to the farmers for food. The number of protesters on the Ghazipur border has also increased as soon as they arrive.

