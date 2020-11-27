Big shock to Mamata Banerjee before elections, party veteran leaves important post

Suvendu Adhikari quits key office: Before the assembly elections in West Bengal in March-April next year, the Trinamool Congress has suffered a major setback. Senior leader and minister Suvendu Adhikari, angry with the party leadership, resigned as chairman of Hooghly River bridge commissioners on Thursday. Soon after his resignation, party MP Kalyan Banerjee was appointed to this post. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee said- come and do violence during elections, there is no place for such outsiders in Bengal

Significantly, the talks between the ruling Trinamool Congress and their minister Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal on Monday were inconclusive. More meetings were expected soon in this regard, but now it seems that it is too late. Suvendu has decided to distance himself from the party. He is not attending the meetings of the state cabinet.

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy was tasked with negotiating with the officer. On Monday, they had a discussion for about two hours at a place in North Kolkata.

Transport, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Suvendu Adhikari has been angry for a long time in Mamta Banerjee’s government. He is doing many programs in his area without the party banner. His supporters call him Dada and many banners have been written that we are behind Dada.

There is a possibility that Suvendu will leave Trinamool and join BJP before the assembly elections.