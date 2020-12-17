Big shock to UP government, SC refuses to interfere with High Court’s decision to revoke custody of Kafeel Khan

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order canceling the custody of Dr. Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and releasing him immediately. Also read – SC hearing against Kunal Kamra completed, decision will come on Friday

On September 1, the Allahabad High Court canceled the custody of Dr. Kafeel and ordered his release. Chief Justice S. a. A bench headed by Bobde, while hearing a petition challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's High Court verdict, said it was "a good decision".

Justice A. S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian were also part of the bench. "We will not interfere in the judgment," the bench said. However, this comment will not affect any other proceedings. "Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, told the bench that the remarks made by the High Court give Khan exemption from criminal proceedings.

"Criminal cases will be decided on the basis of their merit," the bench said. Kafeel was jailed since January for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) last year. I was closed

Significantly, in August 2017, Kafeel came into the limelight after the case of death of large number of patients from Gorakhpur Medical College due to lack of oxygen. He came out as a hero to save the lives of children by arranging emergency oxygen cylinders, but later action was taken against him and nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital. All got bail later.