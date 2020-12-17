Big statement of Kailash Vijayvargiya – PM Narendra Modi had an important role in toppling Kamal Nath government

Bhopal: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a big statement while addressing a farmers’ public meeting in Indore. Addressing the Kisan Sabha, he said that if anyone had any role in toppling the government of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, it was Narendra Modi. Explain that in the midst of the agitations and debate against agricultural laws, BJP is organizing Kisan Sammelan in different cities. The responsibility of this farmers conference of Indore was given to Narottam Mishra. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: TMC leader Shubhendu Adhikari given Z-class security, a signal to join BJP?

During his speech, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that as long as there was a government of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, he did not let sleep in peace. I am going to say behind the scenes for the first time, which till date I have not told anyone that if someone had played an important role in toppling Kamal Nath’s government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan ji. Also Read – Today is the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said – His path shown will always inspire us

After this statement given by Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Congress party swung into action and said that Kailash Vijayvargiya himself has confirmed our allegations. Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that while addressing the Kisan Sammelan, the BJP national general secretary has confirmed our allegations in which the Kamal Nath government was dropped in the middle at the behest of Narendra Modi. Also Read – Mujib Year: PM Modi to have a digital meeting with Sheikh Hasina on December 17