Big statement of Shashi Tharoor, not Sonia Gandhi, now Rahul should take command of Congress, otherwise…

new Delhi. No decision has been taken yet about the party’s national president position in the Congress. It is being said that Sonia Gandhi will continue to hold the command of the party even after the completion of the term of interim president. In such a situation, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has made a big statement about Sonia becoming the interim president again and said that now we should be clear about advancing the leadership of the party. I had welcomed Soniaji’s appointment as interim president last year, but I believe it would not be fair to expect her to take up this responsibility indefinitely. ‘ Also Read – … the treason trial had hurt, Sachin Pilot made many revelations, why did you say to Priyanka Gandhi, know what happened

Talking to news agency ANI, Shashi Tharoor said, if Rahul Gandhi is ready to resume leadership, he will only have to withdraw his resignation. But, if he says that he does not want to take back the command of the party. So the party should take a decision now. Shashi Tharoor said that not only me but every leader of the party is asking the question how long will it continue like this. Also Read – Rebellion Again Returns: Sachin Pilot Revealed, Caused Outrage From Congress, Said- There Was Some Objection, Now…

Tharoor further said that the Congress should now expedite the process of finding a full-time president and solve this problem soon. There is a need to rejuvenate the party at the organizational and structural level.

Let us know that the tenure of the interim chief of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, is coming to an end on August 10 and the party is again thinking of making him the interim chief. Also read – Surin in lieu of MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp, said- Ashok Gehlot is my political guru

On the other hand, Tharoor said about Sachin Pilot that what was the problem of Sachin, it has now been understood and the problem of Congress in Rajasthan has been resolved. Sachin was opposed to senior Congress leaders and the party rule law. The party should now think about the future of such leaders.

Tharoor said that yes there are problems in the party on some matters and there is also a problem for me. Which the party should think about. Now we have to think about the party and the country, except opposing the BJP, only then we will be able to do better.