Big statements of BJP leaders before Bihar election, now this leader said this big thing for JDU

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The stir in the political corridors of Bihar regarding the assembly elections is quite fast. If the tussle continues in both alliances, now the Election Commission has also said that the dates of elections will also be announced soon. Along with this, the Election Commission on Saturday also cleared that assembly elections will be held in the state before November 29. Also Read – Before the elections in Bihar, CM Nitish played big bets, kindly on SC-ST, these instructions …

The rhetoric of rhetoric continues as soon as the election hour draws near. There is uproar in the Grand Alliance, so in the NDA alliance everything is not looking right. Because the LJP’s anger after joining the Hindustani Awam Morcha coalition, the big statements of BJP leaders there. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s election gameplan in Bihar, know what is ‘Saptarishi’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister cum BJP leader Sushil Modi had said that no party can win elections on its own in Bihar, BJP also does not have this misunderstanding. But on Saturday, Union Energy Minister RK Singh, bypassing Sushil Modi’s statement, said that in Bihar we are capable of forming a government alone. Also Read – Assembly elections will be held in Bihar before November 29, date will be announced soon: Election Commission

We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, having no doubt in it. But, had been in partnership with the JDU since 1996, & we do not want to break it, neither do they. We are leaving our friends: BJP MP from Arrah, Bihar & Union Power Minister RK Singh #BiharAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/qrxoWm2Ykj – ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Union Energy Minister and MP from Bihar’s Ara, RK Singh said that there is no doubt that BJP can form government in Bihar on its own, adding that since his party’s years with Janata Dal United (JDU) Since 1996 there is a partnership and those people do not want this broken nor JDU also wants this, we do not want to leave friends.

Speaking about seat sharing, Union Minister RK Singh said that soon we will also get seats divided among us. There is no disagreement between us about seats, so this entire process will be completed with ease. He said, the results of the Lok Sabha clearly reveal the vote bank of BJP and PM Narendra Modi, so the seat sharing should be done on the same basis.