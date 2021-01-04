Big step: School going girls in this state will get Rs 100 every day, know who will benefit

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that as a first of its kind initiative to promote girl education, every girl going to school will get Rs 100 per day to attend classes. Sarma said that at present the state government is distributing 22,000 two-wheelers under the Pragyan Bharti Yojana to the girl students who have passed the class 12th first class from the state board. The state government will spend Rs 144.30 crore for this purpose. Also Read – Board Exam 2021: Assam Board Exam 2021: Board Examination of this state to be held in May, Education Minister said about this

The minister said that by the end of the current month, a plan of Rs 100 per day will be started. However, he did not give any information about the financial effects on the government on its implementation. He said that the state government will provide scooters to all those students who have passed the first class from the state board, even if this number crosses one lakh.

He said that scooters will also be provided to all girl students who have passed the Class 12 examination in the first class in 2018 and 2019. The minister said that the amount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of the undergraduate and post-graduate students by the end of January, which will help them to buy the book and other study material.

The minister further said that both the financial incentive scheme was to be started earlier last year but it was delayed due to the spread of Kovid-19.

