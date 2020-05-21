Big Table Media Executives Acquire Production Company From Founders – Variety

Big Table Media, the manufacturing firm behind the DIY Community sequence “Crashers,” has been acquired from its founders by longtime executives Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis.

Fontes and Davis have taken a majority stake within the Los Angeles-based firm from co-founders Invoice Swan and Peter Holmes. Swan is retiring whereas Holmes will stay with Big Table. Monetary phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. Big Table Media has about 20 full-time staff.

“Peter and Invoice not solely constructed a robust basis for us to construct from, but in addition created a singular firm tradition which units us up for fulfillment,” Fontes mentioned.

Mentioned Davis: “It’s extra thrilling than ever to be a part of the ever-changing media panorama we dwell in, and work with our nice manufacturing companions to create premium content material at an inexpensive worth level.”

As a part of the transition, Big Table has employed former GRB Studios government Megan Reeves to function senior VP of growth.

Fontes has been with Big Table since 2008. She’s steered the “Crashers” franchise in addition to HGTV’s “Windy Metropolis Rehab” and “Rock the Block” and initiatives for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Community that had been set to bow in October however has been postponed in gentle of the pandemic.

Davis joined Big Table in 2011 and most just lately served as VP of present programming.

“It’s been an incredible 22 years and counting, however arguably the corporate’s finest work up to now is going on proper now below the steering of Wendi and Geoff,” mentioned Holmes. “Creatively and logistically, these guys are dynamos and I’m completely thrilled to have them step as much as the helm.”

Big Table Media is represented by A3 Artists Company and Weintraub Tobin.