Big turn in Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s death, daughter Kuhu may demand CBI inquiry

Indore: The death of Madhya Pradesh's high-profile spiritual guru Bhagyu Maharaj may be the turning point in the investigation, as his 20-year-old daughter says she is considering making a formal demand for a CBI inquiry into the death in suspicious circumstances. His daughter Kuhu (20) told reporters here on Tuesday, "We are deliberating to demand a CBI inquiry into my father's death. If there is any other reason for my father's death, then it should come to the fore. "

In the case of the death of Bhagyu Maharaj, his daughter said that due consideration will be taken formally after the CBI inquiry into the death of Bhayu Maharaj.

The daughter, born to Bhagyu Maharaj's first wife, said, "I cannot speak anything about the cause of my father's death by taking the name of a particular person. But I have full faith in the judiciary. "

Bhagyu Maharaj (50) allegedly committed suicide by shooting him from his license revolver on 12 June 2018 in his bungalow on Bypass Road. Police arrested a young woman seven months after the sensational incident along with her two trusted aides – Vinayak Dudhade and Sharad Deshmukh.

According to the police, the woman, who was close to Bhagyu Maharaj, was allegedly pressurizing her to get married, while the middle-aged spiritual guru was already married. Dudhade and Deshmukh are accused that they were involved in the conspiracy to blackmail Bhagyu Maharaj from the beginning and were continuously helping the girl in this task.

Bhagyu Maharaj’s first wife Madhavi died of a heart attack in November 2015, after which she had a second marriage with Dr. Ayushi Sharma of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh in 2017.

The case of Bhayu Maharaj’s alleged suicide is under consideration in the district court and his second wife Aayushi is one of the prosecution witnesses. However, a prosecution official said that she has not yet reached the court to record the statement even once and has given different reasons behind this non-attendance.

The official said that during the previous date, Aayushi was to come to court on December 21 to record her statement in the case, but she could not come due to suffering from Kovid-19.

Born on the first wife of Bhagyu Maharaj, Kuhu said on a question, “I cannot answer why she (Aayushi) is not coming to court to make a statement?” After all it is a matter of her husband’s death and I feel that she should come to court. Otherwise, it will look as if there is an attempt to hide something. “