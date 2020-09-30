Big upswing in Bihar likely, will be decided in Delhi meeting, eyes on Congress-LJP

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: There is now a possibility of big political vicissitudes in Bihar. NDA is scheduled to meet in Delhi in which Bihar BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP State General Secretary Organization Nagendra ji, Bihar Election Incharge Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey have reached Delhi today. So today the Congress (Congress) also has an important meeting with the top leaders at three o’clock in Delhi. In this meeting, all the big Congress leaders and state presidents of Bihar will be involved. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Priyanka Gandhi seeks CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

The seat allocation in NDA will be final today

Not only can the seats be announced formally during the BJP leaders' tour of Delhi, but there will be a discussion on which seats the party will contest. Today, seat sharing can also be announced in the NDA. Lalan Singh is going to Delhi on behalf of JDU. There will be final talks between BJP and JDU leaders in Delhi. It is also being speculated that after finalizing the first round ticket in Delhi itself, it will be announced officially.

LJP most confused in NDA, can take big decision

The biggest problem in NDA is about LJP. LJP Panmukh Chirag Paswan has not taken any decision yet on the offer made by BJP to LJP, while the deadline given for thinking has also expired today. In such a situation, on what will Chirag Paswan decide on Wednesday, everyone’s eyes will be fixed today.

Manjhi will benefit from LJP leaving NDA

According to the information being received from the sources, a formal announcement can be made on Wednesday between JDU-BJP and Manjhi’s party. According to the news quoting sources, if the LJP leaves the NDA, then the JDU will get 127 seats, although its official confirmation has not been done yet. In such a situation, the mathematics of the seats can also change after Chirag’s decision.

Important meeting of Congress today, will also talk to Pappu Yadav

There itself After the talks with the RJD, an important meeting of Congress is going to be held in Delhi today. In this meeting to be held today at 3:00 pm, all the big Congress leaders of Bihar will join the state president. The meeting will be chaired by Election In-charge Shakti Singh Gohil and along with Anaj Pandey and all the big leaders of the Congress will be involved.

It is getting news from the sources that the only purpose of this meeting is that the Congress has called these leaders for consultation on their Plan B. In this Plan B, Congress will talk to Chirag Paswan and Pappu Yadav. After the talks, a third frontline will be formed in the leadership of the Congress and RLSP BSP can join it along with the Left.