Big warning: farmers will block all roads leading to Delhi, organizations involved in the movement decide

Kisan Andolan Updates: The leaders of farmers’ organizations protesting on the borders of Delhi have warned to close all the points of entry into the capital of the country. Protesting against the new agricultural laws, farmers’ organizations on Sunday turned down the government’s plea to negotiate on arrival at Burari Ground in Delhi and said they would stay on the borders of the national capital as well. Farmers are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws implemented by the central government. Farmer leaders said that until the government does not accept their demand, their performance will continue till then and they will block all the roads entering Delhi. Also Read – VIDEO: Police are trying to break the farmers barrier in Delhi-UP Border

General Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) Harendra Singh Lakhowal said that all the farmers organizations have decided that they will be sitting here (Singhu boarder) and will also block other roads leading to Delhi in the coming days. He said that this is the decision of 30 farmer organizations of Punjab. Also Read – Two CMs confronted on the issue of farmers, Amarinder Singh said – Manohar Lal Khattar could call me on my mobile

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to come to Delhi’s Burari Ground to protest and assured them that the Government of India is ready to discuss with them on the second day of the Burari ground shift. Also Read – BJP called the farmer movement politically motivated, Amit Shah said – I never said

BKU leader Harendra Singh has received a letter from the Home Minister to the farmer leaders, in which a condition has been given to negotiate on coming to Burari ground, but this condition is not acceptable to them, so the farmer leaders decided to stay on the boundaries of Delhi have taken.

After the meeting of the core committee of farmers organizations, Punjab President of the Indian Farmers Union (Revolutionary) in Punjab, Surjit Singh Phool warned to block the five gateways of Delhi. He said, “We will not go to Burari and further block five roads coming towards Delhi.” Farmer leaders are trying to pressure the central government by blocking the roads entering Delhi. Perhaps this is the reason why they have turned down the Home Minister’s appeal to come to Burari Ground. Although the farmers’ organizations of Punjab are spearheading the ongoing protests about the new agricultural laws, it includes farmers from other states besides Punjab and Haryana.

In Haryana, the chairman of Bhakiyu, Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that this movement is no longer limited to farmers in Punjab and only, but it is a question of farmers from all over the country and farmers from all over the country are involved in the movement. He said, “This is our indefinite strike and we will stay here.” On the question of going to Burari Ground, he said, now there is no intention to go there. On the issue of participation of political parties in this agitation of farmers, Surjit Singh Phool said that this is a demonstration of farmers and farmers will not allow political parties to speak on the platform.

However, when IANS asked Harendra Singh about which political parties are getting support for this demonstration of farmers, he said that he has support from almost all political parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party and their allies. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating since 26 November on the Singhu and Tikari borders located on the main roads entering Delhi from Haryana. Meanwhile, farmers were protesting on the Ghazipur border located on the main road entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.