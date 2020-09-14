Big warning of scavengers – if the exploitation does not stop, Muslims will become Islam by accepting Islam on 1 October

Noida: The All India Safai Mazdoor Congress has written a letter to the National General Secretary of the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, under the auspices of the cleaning workers working in the Noida Authority, who have been on strike for the past several days, on various demands, that if their exploitation is not stopped and their demands are not met If done, he will convert to Islam on October 1 and accept Islam. Also read – disputed statement of BJP MLA, said – no one should buy vegetables from Muslims

Noida branch president Bablu Parcha of All India Safai Mazdoor Congress said that about 5000 sanitation workers in Noida Authority have been rendering their services for the last 30 years. On one hand, the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi respects Valmiki society, the people of Valmiki society are being fully exploited in Noida.

The demands of the scavengers working in the Noida Authority are not being met and the authorities of the authority are exploiting them in various ways. Cleaners have been raising their voice for a long time to fulfill their demands, but no hearing is being held.

He said that the life of the scavengers in the epidemic from Corona has stopped. He told that this morning, a memorandum has been submitted to Congress Metropolitan President Shahabuddin addressed to Congress National President Priyanka Gandhi. The memorandum states that if the demands of the sweepers are not met and their exploitation is not stopped, the sweepers will convert to Islam on October 1 and convert to Islam.