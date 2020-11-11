Big win of BJP: PM Modi said – Family parties are the biggest threat to democracy

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar as the biggest threat to democracy and termed the victory of the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas”. The PM said that the citizens of 21st century India are repeatedly clarifying their message that now they will get the opportunity to serve, who will work honestly with the goal of development of the country. Also Read – Kamal Nath is very civilized, the way he fought the by-election, he would not have fallen if he had run the government: Uma Bharti

Without naming any party, PM Modi said, "The network of family parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is becoming a threat to democracy. Unfortunately, a national party is also caught in the clutches of a family. The youth of this country knows well. Families or family parties are the biggest threat to democracy. "

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the thanksgiving program organized at the BJP headquarters to commemorate the victory of BJP in the by-elections in Bihar and various states of the country. He said that in such a situation, the responsibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party is increased to maintain democracy strong in its party.

Modi said, “We have to make our party a living example of vibrant democracy.” The party should be an excellent platform of opportunity for every worker and every citizen. ” Describing the results of Bihar as the victory of the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, the Prime Minister said that the people of the state once again proved that they are connoisseurs and also aware.

The PM said, “Development works have been won in Bihar. Truth prevails in Bihar, trust is won by the youth of Bihar, mothers and sisters and daughters live! The poor of Bihar live, the farmer lives. “

Modi said that the development of the country and the development of the state is the biggest criterion today and this will be the basis of the elections in the coming times. Those who do not understand this, this time also their place has been confiscated. This is the victory of the aspirations of Bihar, the victory of Bihar’s pride.

Referring to the BJP’s popularity in the by-elections with Bihar and pointing to the BJP’s continued success in elections, the Prime Minister said that the citizens of 21st century India are repeatedly clarifying their message that now He will get the opportunity of service, who will work honestly with the goal of development of the country.

The PM said, “The expectation of the people of the country from every political party is to work for the country, be concerned with the work of the country.” Beginning his address with the slogan of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Modi thanked the Election Commission for polling in the Corona transition period and for conducting peaceful elections.