Big worry ends for retiring employees, Modi government gave this good news

new Delhi: The Modi government at the center has given very good news for the (government) Govt Employees who are going to retire amidst the coronavirus epidemic. Their biggest worry has been removed by this. Government employees retiring now will not have to cut government offices to initiate pension and central employees retiring during Kovid-19 epidemic get temporary pension till the issuance of regular pension payment orders (PPO) and other formalities. Will be able to Also Read – Eden Gardens Stadium becomes Quarantine Center, Kolkata Police’s Corona Warriors will use

Central government’s temporary pension scheme started

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday that in view of the epidemic and ‘lockdown’ of the Kovid-19 epidemic, it has been decided that the temporary pension amount will be received till the issuance of regular pension payment orders (PPO) and other formalities. Government employees may have difficulty in submitting the pension form to the main office or they may not be in a position to physically submit the claim form with the ‘service book’ to the Pay and Account office concerned. Especially if both the offices are located in different cities, then this problem increases further. Also Read – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya, who won the battle against Corona, returned home

Also Read – 27-year-old doctor succumbs to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while struggling for a month with Corona