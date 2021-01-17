BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG” Becomes Their 1st MV To Surpass 500 Million Views

BIGBANG has achieved a brand new milestone with their music video for “BANG BANG BANG”!

On January 16 at roughly 10:55 p.m. KST, BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG” MV surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. The MV was launched on June 1, 2015, which means that it took about 5 years, 7 months, and 15 days to achieve the milestone.

That is BIGBANG’s first music video to hit the 500 million views milestone on YouTube.

Congratulations to BIGBANG!

Try the MV for “BANG BANG BANG” once more beneath: