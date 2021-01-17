General News

BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG” Becomes Their 1st MV To Surpass 500 Million Views

January 17, 2021
1 Min Read

BIGBANG has achieved a brand new milestone with their music video for “BANG BANG BANG”!

On January 16 at roughly 10:55 p.m. KST, BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG” MV surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. The MV was launched on June 1, 2015, which means that it took about 5 years, 7 months, and 15 days to achieve the milestone.

That is BIGBANG’s first music video to hit the 500 million views milestone on YouTube.

Congratulations to BIGBANG!

Try the MV for “BANG BANG BANG” once more beneath:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.