BIGBANG’s G-Dragon And BLACKPINK’s Jennie Reportedly Dating + YG Comments In Response

Dispatch has reported that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been in a relationship for a 12 months.

In their report, Dispatch shared that that they had witnessed G-Dragon and Jennie meet secretly. In response to the outlet, the 2 celebrities typically had their dates at house.

Dispatch defined that G-Dragon had a private car parking zone and a non-public elevator for his penthouse, which Jennie was ready to make use of with out having to confirm her identification.

In response to Dispatch, Jennie’s regular on a regular basis schedule was to go to G-Dragon’s house as soon as her actions have been over for the day. She would then return house after which repeat the identical schedule the subsequent day.

Dispatch said that G-Dragon and Jennie’s relationship is a broadly recognized secret inside YG Leisure and that Jennie’s supervisor takes her to and from G-Dragon’s home. Generally, G-Dragon’s supervisor would take her as an alternative.

On January 31, the day of BLACKPINK’s on-line live performance “THE SHOW,” Dispatch noticed Jennie leaving G-Dragon’s house within the morning and heading to the live performance venue. G-Dragon’s automotive was additionally discovered on the venue, in response to Dispatch.

A supply near the 2 artists said to Dispatch, “Fairly lots of people at YG have observed their relationship,” including, “Jennie’s mom can be conscious of her relationship with G-Dragon. She’s grateful that he takes particular care of her.”

In response to the report, YG Leisure commented, “We cannot verify something about our artists’ private lives. We ask in your understanding.”

Supply (1) (2)