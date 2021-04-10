BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Talks About His Artistic Worldview, Working On New Music, And More

For his or her thirteenth anniversary, the journal Dazed partnered with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and the style home Chanel.

Within the accompanying interview, G-Dragon talked about how he’d began working with Chanel, his creative worldview, and what he’s at present engaged on. About working with Chanel, he mentioned, “Everybody has a unique picture of Chanel, however I prefer to have enjoyable with garments and revel in attempting sudden issues. Beginning with Chanel, ‘luxurious’ trend manufacturers now not confine themselves to typical boundaries. It’s not simply me, however the thought of ‘women and men’s clothes’ has disappeared. I simply discover all this fascinating and enjoyable.”

G-Dragon shared that he has been engaged on music since his discharge from necessary army service. Requested what he had most lately jotted down in his cellphone, he mentioned, “Somewhat than notes, I’m focusing lots on music and dealing on BIGBANG stuff today, so I search for music key phrases associated to that and write lyrics. Since that’s how I spend my time, most of my notes are associated to that.”

Through the photograph shoot, G-Dragon created his personal art work and spoke about his creative worldview. “I believe by way of pictures,” he mentioned. “That’s why I’ve plenty of curiosity in garments. There’s a purpose to issues which might be unusual however cool, so I believe that if I attempt somewhat of all the things, I’ll have the ability to develop additional what fits me and what I like. Somewhat than ‘develop,’ it simply will get simpler. Fashion will maintain altering, however I grew to become extra snug after deciding on the precise theme of what my present model is. How ought to I say this? It appears like ‘coolness’ is turning into my very own. You begin to care much less about tendencies.”

