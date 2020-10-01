BIGBANG’s T.O.P Reveals Texts Exchanged With WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo Over 2 Years

BIGBANG’s T.O.P has shared a cute sequence of messages exchanged along with his labelmate WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo!

On September 30, T.O.P posted textual content messages with Kim Jin Woo together with the hashtags “2 yr cycle,” “Chuseok associates,” and “WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo.” Chuseok is a vacation generally often known as the Korean equal of Thanksgiving.

The primary messages they exchanged in 2018 learn as follows:

Kim Jin Woo: T.O.P hyung! You’re doing nicely, proper? I hope you’ve Chuseok vacation, and eat heaps and many scrumptious meals^^ T.O.P: Who’re you? Kim Jin Woo: That is Jin Woo! haha T.O.P: Alright haha I hope you’ve a really enjoyable and nice Chuseok~ Kim Jin Woo: Sure, hyung! hahahaha

These subsequent messages had been exchanged at the moment, September 30:

Kim Jin Woo: Seung Hyun (T.O.P’s actual title) hyung! You’re doing nicely, proper!? I hope you’ve a contented and enjoyable Chuseok!^^ T.O.P: Alright haha I hope you’ve a really enjoyable and nice Chuseok~

(*2*)