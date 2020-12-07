BIGBANG’s T.O.P Shows Love For Lee Byung Hun + Thanks Him For Gift

BIGBANG’s T.O.P shared a candy message for his shut buddy Lee Byung Hun!

On December 6, T.O.P took to Instagram to disclose that Lee Byung Hun had gifted him with a signed copy of his new e book “Actor Lee Byung Hun.” The star posted a video of himself opening the e book to indicate off the handwritten message inside, which learn, “To my dongsaeng [younger brother or friend] Choi Seung Hyun [T.O.P’s given name].”

T.O.P affectionately wrote within the caption in English, “So pleased with U my mentor.”

T.O.P and Lee Byung Hun first grew to become associates whereas filming the hit drama “Iris” collectively in 2009, they usually have remained shut ever since.

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews