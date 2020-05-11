BIGBANG’s Taeyang To Release 1st Solo Documentary Series

A documentary sequence about BIGBANG’s Taeyang has been introduced!

Titled “White Evening,” the eight-part sequence follows Taeyang for 215 days and exhibits the method behind the manufacturing and launch of his 2017 “White Evening” album, the “White Evening” solo world tour, his marriage, and navy enlistment. The documentary will give followers a glimpse of the particular person Dong Younger Bae (Taeyang’s actual title), quite than the celeb Taeyang, as he repeatedly contemplates about his values and who he’s.

The sequence can be launched totally free on Taeyang’s and BIGBANG’s official YouTube channels at 7 p.m. KST on Mondays and Thursdays over 4 weeks starting Could 18, the day of Taeyang’s birthday.

Take a look at the photographs that have been launched together with the documentary’s announcement!

Supply (1) (2)