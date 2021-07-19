Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Is All Set For Bollywood Debut Along Hiten Tejwani & Rajpal Yadav?

Rubina Dilaik is without doubt one of the well known and favored actresses throughout the TV business. The actress keeps developing buzz because of her social media posts and upcoming projects. Now the most recent record claims that the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Scroll all of the method down to understand additional.

Rubina Dilaik is well known for taking part in the placement of Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She even participated in Bigg Boss season 14 along along side her husband Abhinav Shukla. She emerged for the reason that winner of the season.

Now Rubina Diliak is it is going to be briefly making her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh, which it is going to be helmed via Palaash Muchchal. While no longer many details of the film had been published however, she it is going to be sharing computer screen house with Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav, as in line with the SpotboyE record.

Ardh is reportedly all set to head on floor in September this twelve months. Previously, the filmmaker took Twitter to proportion {a photograph} with Rajpal Yadav and offered his film. While he didn’t divulge any details of the film, he simply wrote, “All set to start out out my next @rajpalofficial Ji #course #film.”

Rubina Diliak’s fans were extremely joyful after tales of her Bollywood debut began making rounds. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations #RubiHolics Little query Rubina merits this.. upper overdue than not at all,” while one different fan wrote, “She’s gonna rock”.

In recent years, Rubina Dilaik brushed aside rumours about starting a family after her luck in Bigg Boss 14. She discussed that they aren’t speeding for it. During a conversation with Circumstances Of India, she discussed, “Right kind now we’re no longer taking into consideration of starting a family. Right kind now we need to take into accounts each and every people first. We’ve always believed in this thought of getting amusing with each and every section, having amusing with to the fullest. We don’t need to rush into one thing.”

