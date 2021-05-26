Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | On-line Vote casting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Following the former development, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a combined bag of veterans like comedians and common actors as housemates. As in keeping with the large boss regulations, there shall be a nomination procedure each and every week from which 3 Contestants with most votes shall be nominated for the Public vote casting procedure. The Bigg Boss Malayalam may have celebrities who shall be beneath 24×7 digital camera surveillance. Each day’s episodes comprise the primary happenings of yesterday. Each weekend episode principally specializes in an interview with the evicted contestant via Mohanlal. The audience can solid their bigg boss vote for favourite Eviction contestant.
BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE
Disclaimer: The ballot under is unofficial and those votes aren’t counted for the respectable removal. That is simply to grasp folks’s opinion in their alternatives.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants Record
Listed below are the whole contestants record of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 display,
- Adoney John
- Anoop Krishnan
- Bhagyalakshmi
- Dimpal Bhal
- RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz
- Lekshmi Jayan
- Majiziya Bhanu
- Manikuttan
- Noby Marcose
- Ramzan Muhammed
- Rithu Manthra
- Sai Vishnu
- Sandhya Manoj
- Soorya Menon
- Michelle Ann
- Angel Thomas
Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants
Bigg Boss malayalam 3 evitcted contestants record,
- Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2
- Michelle Ann – Week 3
- Angel Thomas – Week 4
- Remya Panicker – Week 5
- Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6
- Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7
- Sajna and Firoz – Week 8
- NO EVICTION – Week 9
- Sandhya Manoj – Week 10
- Dimple Bhal – Re-Access
- Soorya
Highlights
- Lekshmi is the primary contestant to get evicted from the home.
- Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas obtain a lesser selection of votes from the target market.
- Bhagyalakshmi will get evicted from the home at the seventh week of the home.
- There is not any eviction on Week 8.
Step via Step Process for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam
There are 3 strategies that audience can use to vote for eviction player; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam On-line Vote casting and different is via Overlooked Name Vote casting and SMS Vote casting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the target market might get rid of from the display.
Different Bigg Boss Displays Bigg Boss Tamil Vote
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Main points
|Title
|Bigg Boss Malayalam
|Host
|Mohanlal
|Channel
|Asianet
|Timing
|9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend)
|Style
|Fact Display
|Unlock Date
|2021
|Contestants
|Consult with the desk under
|Language
|Malayalam
|Working Time
|90 mins approx.
|Prize Cash
|₹ 50,00,000
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Vote casting On-line on Hotstar
- To begin with, set up Hotstar App to your Android or IOS telephone
- Create an account in Hotstar the usage of telephone quantity or Gmail account.
- Seek for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”
- Click on at the “Vote Now” button and vote in your favorite contestant.
- You will have 50 votes on a daily basis to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.
Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam On-line in Google
On your queries on “ Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” under are the solutions:
- Seek “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click on right here
- The nominated contestants shall be displayed
- Signal into your Gmail account
- Now make a selection your favorite contestant(s) and cut up your vote as in keeping with your want
- Click on Put up to verify your votes
- You’ll be able to vote a most of 10 votes an afternoon in keeping with Google Account
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Record and Eliminations
Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Vote casting:
SMS Layout>> BB <area> CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. Most 10 votes/day and 30 votes/vote casting cycle
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants via Overlooked Name
Additionally, the neglected name vote casting may also be carried out with the Overlooked Name Numbers equipped for every contestant. To vote in your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss, simply give a neglected name to the under discussed cell quantity. A most of 10 calls in keeping with quantity is counted for every week and the calls after that is probably not regarded as for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.
