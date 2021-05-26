Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | On-line Vote casting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Following the former development, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a combined bag of veterans like comedians and common actors as housemates. As in keeping with the large boss regulations, there shall be a nomination procedure each and every week from which 3 Contestants with most votes shall be nominated for the Public vote casting procedure. The Bigg Boss Malayalam may have celebrities who shall be beneath 24×7 digital camera surveillance. Each day’s episodes comprise the primary happenings of yesterday. Each weekend episode principally specializes in an interview with the evicted contestant via Mohanlal. The audience can solid their bigg boss vote for favourite Eviction contestant.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE | BB3

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants Record

Listed below are the whole contestants record of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 display,

Adoney John

Anoop Krishnan

Bhagyalakshmi

Dimpal Bhal

RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz

Lekshmi Jayan

Majiziya Bhanu

Manikuttan

Noby Marcose

Ramzan Muhammed

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Sandhya Manoj

Soorya Menon

Michelle Ann

Angel Thomas

Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss malayalam 3 evitcted contestants record,

Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2

Michelle Ann – Week 3

Angel Thomas – Week 4

Remya Panicker – Week 5

Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6

Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7

Sajna and Firoz – Week 8

NO EVICTION – Week 9

Sandhya Manoj – Week 10

Dimple Bhal – Re-Access

Soorya

Highlights

Lekshmi is the primary contestant to get evicted from the home.

Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas obtain a lesser selection of votes from the target market.

Bhagyalakshmi will get evicted from the home at the seventh week of the home.

There is not any eviction on Week 8.

Step via Step Process for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam

There are 3 strategies that audience can use to vote for eviction player; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam On-line Vote casting and different is via Overlooked Name Vote casting and SMS Vote casting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the target market might get rid of from the display.

Different Bigg Boss Displays Bigg Boss Tamil Vote

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Main points

Title Bigg Boss Malayalam Host Mohanlal Channel Asianet Timing 9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend) Style Fact Display Unlock Date 2021 Contestants Consult with the desk under Language Malayalam Working Time 90 mins approx. Prize Cash ₹ 50,00,000

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Vote casting On-line on Hotstar

To begin with, set up Hotstar App to your Android or IOS telephone

Create an account in Hotstar the usage of telephone quantity or Gmail account.

Seek for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”

Click on at the “Vote Now” button and vote in your favorite contestant.

You will have 50 votes on a daily basis to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam On-line in Google

On your queries on “ Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” under are the solutions:

Seek “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click on right here

The nominated contestants shall be displayed

Signal into your Gmail account

Now make a selection your favorite contestant(s) and cut up your vote as in keeping with your want

Click on Put up to verify your votes

You’ll be able to vote a most of 10 votes an afternoon in keeping with Google Account

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Record and Eliminations

Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Vote casting:

SMS Layout>> BB <area> CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. Most 10 votes/day and 30 votes/vote casting cycle

Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants via Overlooked Name

Additionally, the neglected name vote casting may also be carried out with the Overlooked Name Numbers equipped for every contestant. To vote in your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss, simply give a neglected name to the under discussed cell quantity. A most of 10 calls in keeping with quantity is counted for every week and the calls after that is probably not regarded as for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.